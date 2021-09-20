Bobby Wagner sets franchise record with 20 tackles

Bobby Wagner had 13 tackles in last week’s victory over the Colts. The Seahawks linebacker left that game with a much better feeling than he did Sunday when he set a franchise record with 20 in an overtime loss to the Titans.

“It’s cool, but we lost, so it doesn’t really matter,” Wagner said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Tackles are not an official stat, and some teams use press box statistics while others wait for their coaches to grade the film. Wagner previously had a single-game high of 19 in a 2019 game against the Saints.

The Seahawks, though, allowed 532 yards Sunday, including 182 rushing yards by Derrick Henry. It tied for the most rushing yards the Seahawks have allowed to a running back in a game under Pete Carroll. Adrian Peterson gained 182 against Seattle in 2012.

“It’s definitely not a great feeling, but it’s something we can learn from,” Wagner said. “It’s early in the season, so we have to watch this film and get better.”

