Bobby Wagner: Russell Wilson tried to recruit him to Broncos before trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Louisville Cardinals
    Louisville Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bobby Wagner
    Bobby Wagner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was a guest on the Rich Eisen show yesterday and shared some very interesting news regarding his exit from the team. Wagner was unceremoniously released on the same day that trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos was reported.

However, it turns out Wagner already had a heads-up about the Denver deal. Apparently, a week before it happened Wilson called Wagner and asked him how he felt about joining him on the Broncos. Wagner said no, claiming his heart was in Seattle.

This is a pretty bad look for Wilson. It also makes the team’s decision to cut Wagner without offering a paycut or even telling him it was happening all that much more disappointing.

Wagner went on to sign a five-year, $50 million deal wih the division-rival Rams, who just won the Super Bowl and already had the strongest roster in the NFC by far.

Related

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion in Denver area

List

Seahawks: Which positions should they pick in each round of the 2022 NFL draft?

Recommended Stories