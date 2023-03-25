Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal

Last year, two cornerstone members of the Seahawks left the organization. This year, one of them is coming back.

Per multiple reports, linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal.

The Seahawks cut Wagner last year. He signed a contract with the Rams. It was due to pay him $11 million this year. The Rams released him, calling it a mutual decision, earlier this month.

The first word of Wagner’s deal came from teammate Quandre Diggs, who beat the group-text Twitter thumb racers to the punch.

Wagner, who turns 33 in June, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He spent 10 years in Seattle.

Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro is back.

