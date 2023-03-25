Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on one-year deal

Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023

According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Wagner was released by the Seahawks last March and signed a five-year contract with the Rams, only to be a surprise cut a few weeks ago.

More as it comes.

