Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on one-year deal
Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023
According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year deal worth $7 million.
Wagner was released by the Seahawks last March and signed a five-year contract with the Rams, only to be a surprise cut a few weeks ago.
More as it comes.
