Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on $7 million deal

After one year with the Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Wagner is returning to his original team. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wagner is signing a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks but was released by Seattle last offseason. He signed a five-year deal worth $50 million with the Rams last year but the two sides mutually agreed to part ways after one season.

Wagner was a star for the Rams in 2022, recording 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions in 17 games played. He was voted a second-team All-Pro and had the highest PFF grade of any linebacker in the NFL last season.

Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023

When Wagner joined the Rams, he made it clear that getting the chance to play Seattle twice a year was a factor. He also publicly said he didn’t like the way they handled his release, not giving him a heads up before parting ways with him.

