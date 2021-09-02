Linebacker Bobby Wagner has missed the last few practices for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Wagner’s absences have been due to his recovery from a minor knee procedure.

“He had a thing done that he does every year for a rehab thing so he has to wait it out,” Carroll said. “We gave him a week off to let it all work, and so he’ll be back and ready to go next week.”

Wagner has missed a similar amount of time in recent preseasons after having similar procedures done on his knee. While Carroll didn’t specify the treatment, the Seahawks have had players go for an orthopedic treatment called Regenokine in the past. The procedure is a blood-spinning therapy that supposedly helps with inflammation. All players that have undergone such treatment have needed a week or two to get back to practice after the procedure.

Wagner is entering his 10th season with the Seahawks this fall. He’s missed just nine games in his career and just two in the last six seasons. Wagner is a six-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Bobby Wagner recovering from minor knee procedure for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk