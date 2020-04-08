Tom Brady now plays in the NFC. So, too, does DeAndre Hopkins. Nick Foles is with the Bears, Emmanuel Sanders with the Saints and Teddy Bridgewater with the Panthers.

The Seahawks’ view of the NFC hasn’t changed, however. They still like their chances.

“I feel really confident,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said Wednesday on ESPN’s First Take. “Obviously, Russell [Wilson] is an amazing quarterback; the things that he does on the field are just amazing. Like you said, he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in our game. We’re confident on that side. I feel like from the defensive standpoint, there’s a lot of room for improvement. We have to play a little bit better. I feel like if we make those changes and make those improvements, I still feel like we’ll be the team to beat.”

The Seahawks have the fifth-best Super Bowl odds among NFC teams behind San Francisco, New Orleans, Dallas and Tampa Bay on at least one sports book.

Seattle ranked only 26th in total defense in 2019, and a report earlier Wednesday indicates the team’s chances of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney are “slim to none.”

The Seahawks’ chances of winning the NFC West are better than that.

“First, we’ve got to win the NFC West, which I feel like we’re confident we’re going to do, and then we move on from there,” Wagner said. “Those guys have great teams, but at the end of the day, it’s just paper. You’ve got to prove it on the field.”

Bobby Wagner “really confident” in Seahawks’ chances originally appeared on Pro Football Talk