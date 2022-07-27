Bobby Wagner will be Rams’ signal caller, and he’s having fun with it so far

Bobby Wagner wasn’t just a great defensive player for the Seattle Seahawks the last 10 years. He was a leader on that side of the ball and was their signal caller, too. That’s an important role, relaying the play calls from the defensive coordinator to the rest of his teammates on the field.

On Tuesday, Wagner confirmed that he’ll be the Rams’ signal caller this year, which is no surprise. He’ll take that role from Jordan Fuller, and it’s a natural fit for Wagner as the middle linebacker.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, it’s the Mike linebacker. That’s all I know,” he said when asked if he’ll wear the green dot.

So far in training camp, it’s been a slightly different process. Rather than having a speaker in his helmet, Wagner and Raheem Morris have been using walkie-talkies. Morris likes to talk trash in practice, something several defensive players have said before, which seems like something Wagner has had fun with.

“The walkie-talkie’s kinda been funny,” he said. “Normally it’s in our helmet but because we’re doing a little walk-through, we do it through a walkie-talkie. It’s funny because Rah talks a lot of trash in the walkie-talkie, but it’s been cool. The adjustment’s been really easy.”

Unfortunately, the Rams appear to have given Wagner a one-way radio, which only allows him to hear Morris’ trash talk and doesn’t let him fire back.

“I tried,” Wagner said about talking trash back to Morris. “They cut that portion off. They must’ve knew I was going to say something back, so I tried to hold the button and I didn’t get no static back. We’ll work on that.”

It sounds like things are going smoothly for Wagner so far as he transitions from the Seahawks to the Rams, and we’re just at the start of training camp.