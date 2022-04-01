Bobby Wagner: Playing for Rams ‘is going to be fun for a lot of reasons’

After taking some time to weigh his options in free agency, Bobby Wagner ultimately decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams – and he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. Not only does he get to face his former team twice a year now, but he also returns home to Los Angeles and is playing for a Super Bowl contender.

The Rams haven’t officially introduced Wagner yet, but he shared a message for fans on Instagram after agreeing to terms on his five-year, $50 million deal. He thanked Seattle first, and then shared his excitement about coming home to L.A.

Wagner says it’s going to be fun to play for the Rams “for a lot of reasons.”

With Wagner’s arrival, the Rams now have a (likely) future Hall of Famer at every level of their defense. Aaron Donald up front, Wagner at linebacker and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. There may be other holes for the Rams to fill, but teams are going to have trouble moving the ball consistently against them.

It’s easy to see why Wagner is so excited to join the Rams for the next few years as they pursue another championship.

