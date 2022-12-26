Bobby Wagner picking off Russell Wilson part of another disastrous day for Broncos

Has there ever been a star quarterback who’s fallen off as hard as Russell Wilson has this season? We’re hard-pressed to think of one.

On Sunday, Wilson’s Broncos got crushed by the lowly Rams, 51-14. Along the way Wilson threw three more interceptions – including this pass that was picked off by former Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner.

“OH MY GOODNESS INTERCEPTED!!” Jim Nantz HYPED to see Bobby Wagner pick off his former teammate Russell Wilson 👀 📺 CBS | Paramount

pic.twitter.com/BfIBugkhg2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2022

Wagner is still a special defender, but that’s just a terrible read and throw by Wilson more than anything.

For the season, Wilson is up to nine interceptions to go with 12 touchdown passes. His QBR (34.9) ranks No. 29 in the league. Wilson has also taken 12 sacks over the last two games, bringing his season total to 49. His career high was 51 in 2018.

Thanks to the size of his contract, his age and his performance, Wilson is easily the least-tradeable asset in the NFL. The only way out for the Broncos is for Wilson to turn things around.

