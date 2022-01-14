Bobby Wagner only Seahawks player to make All-Pro team this year

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Bobby Wagner is still one of the top defenders in the NFL according to the Associated Press.

The Seahawks’ 10th-year linebacker is the only player on the team who made an All-Pro squad for the 2021 season. Wagner has been named to the second team.

