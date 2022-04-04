Bobby Wagner officially signs deal with Rams

Free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a deal with the Rams on Thursday. Wagner signed the deal Monday, with the team announcing it on social media.

It was reported as a five-year, $50 million deal, but sources told PFT it will pay out $6.5 million in the first year. Now that the contract is signed, the details of the deal soon will become available.

Wagner also drew interest — and a contract offer — from the Ravens before signing with the Rams.

The Seahawks released Wagner after 10 seasons, a Super Bowl title, eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pros. They surely would have preferred he end up somewhere outside the division. Instead, he will play the Seahawks twice this season.

