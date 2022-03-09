What Bobby Wagner offers his next team

The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing a sea change.

Of course, the big news was the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson, who is headed to the Denver Broncos as part of a blockbuster trade that rocked the football world on Tuesday afternoon.

But the team is also going to part ways with their defensive leader. After a long career in Seattle, the team informed linebacker Bobby Wagner that they are going to release him prior to the start of free agency. That will allow Wagner to sign with a new team immediately, while also saving the Seahawks nearly $17 million in cap space.

What might the market look like for Wagner? To answer that we start with what he still does well as an NFL linebacker, and then work through some potential landing spots for his services.

Stopping the run

Even at this point in his career, Wagner still has a nose for the football and remains adept at picking his way through traffic in front of him to get to the ball-carrier, stopping running plays before they get going. While, as we will discuss in a moment, the passing game is the primary concern in the modern NFL, teams still need to stop the run when the offense keeps the football on the ground.

Wagner can certainly help in this effort.

On this play against Washington, a 3rd and 1 situation for the offense, watch as Wagner picks his way down the line of scrimmage as the Commanders try and run a zone design away from him. Wagner tracks this play down, picking and darting through traffic, to stop it for no gain:

Wagner remains an explosive linebacker with the ability to crash downhill against run action, erase advantageous blocking angles and stop plays before they have a chance to develop. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, the offense tries to spring Alexander Mattison to the right side using a toss play. But before the back gets to the line of scrimmage, he sees #54 in the hole:

Teams looking for the off-ball linebacker that can be a force against the run are going to value what Wagner, even at this point in his career, brings to the table.

Slowing the passing game

The all-too-common refrain about the modern NFL — and the modern game of football for that matter — is that passing is king.

As such, how you impact the passing game as a player, whether on offense or on defense, matters in terms of your value to an NFL organization.

Thankfully for Wagner, even at this point in his career he is still an asset on passing downs, whether in man or zone coverage. As such, any team looking to sign him can be confident leaving him on the field on third downs or in passing situations.

Last season, the Seahawks were primarily a zone coverage team, according to charting data from Sports Info Solutions. Seattle faced just 93 passing attempts in man coverage — defined as Cover 0, Cover 1 and Cover 2 Man Under — so there are not a ton of opportunities to evaluate where Wagner is in man coverage at this point in his career. Still, plays like this against the Arizona Cardinals offer a glimpse:

While many teams rely more on pattern match zone coverages, this is an example of how, in the right hands, spot-dropping is still effective at the NFL level. You can see Wagner’s experience on this snap, as he has a feel for this route combination and takes away each of Jimmy Garoppolo’s initial reads. San Francisco is hoping that Wagner either stays low — opening up the vertical early in the down — or bails completely, opening up the dig. The linebacker does not bite. Then, when Garoppolo is forced to take the checkdown, Wagner explodes downhill and stops that option from picking up any yardage after the catch.

This play, on 3rd and 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, is an example of how quarterbacks, as hard as they might try, can find it difficult to move Wagner with his eyes thanks to his discipline and experience:

This is a solid example of a linebacker taking away crossers in response to play-action, and while Garoppolo makes this a bit easy on Wagner by throwing it right to him, this is what you need to do as an LB in today’s NFL.

Rushing the passer

As a linebacker, there are a few ways you can impact the game when the opposing quarterback drops to throw.

You can handle coverage responsibilities well, and as we just saw Wagner’s experience and discipline makes him a tough read when dropping into zone coverage.

But another way you can impact the game is by rushing the passer.

On this play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wagner blitzes off the right side. He uses a long-arm move against the running back, forcing Trevor Lawrence off the spot and into preservation mode. A teammate is able to clean the play up for the sack:

On this play against Stafford and the Rams, perfect pocket movement and a great read from the quarterback are the only things that prevent a Wagner sack:

Wagner blitzes off the right side, and is able to penetrate into the pocket and dip around the running back in pass protection. If Stafford lingers in his drop, Wagner is getting home for a sack, but the QB instead steps up in the pocket — a lesson for quarterbacks in pocket management — and rips the dig route for a big gain.

Still, Wagner can be a plus asset as a blitzer, and teams that have shown a reliance on linebackers blitzing from the second level are going to appreciate that aspect to his game.

Landing spots

So where could Wagner be playing next season?

Given what he still offers, there should be no shortage of teams inquiring about his services. Even in an off-season that provides some talent at the linebacker position in the draft — players like Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean could be first-round selections — Wagner’s experience and veteran presence make him an intriguing option.

One team that comes to mind is the Philadelphia Eagles. In Indianapolis during the Combine head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman talked about how this cycle gives Philadelphia a chance to improve dramatically on both sides of the football, given their draft capital and cap space. Improving on the second level of their defense is a goal for them, and while Roseman could entertain Lloyd or Dean with one of their three first-round selections, adding a veteran like Wagner who handles underneath zone coverage well — a must in Philadelphia — could be an ideal fit.

Another team to watch is the Dallas Cowboys. They drafted Micah Parsons in the first round last spring, and that move paid off handsomely, as he blossomed into the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Part of what Parsons brings to the table is an ability to play down on the edge and rush the passer, and adding Wagner would allow Dan Quinn to use Parsons more on the edge. That could also be a plus if the team cannot retain both Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Gregory is set to hit free agency, and while Lawrence is under contract through 2023 — with a void year in 2024 — the Cowboys look to be in cost-cutting mode, given the news that Amari Cooper is likely going to be released. Could Lawrence follow?

Of course, any time a veteran player is set to hit the market, people’s minds turn to one man.

Bill Belichick.

In the New England area there is an outcry for improved athleticism on the second level of the Patriots’ defense. While the Patriots have some younger linebackers, such as Anfernee Jennings, Cameron McGrone, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins that can take on bigger roles in the fall, Belichick loves to add veterans in free agency.

Furthermore, the team just released Kyle Van Noy, and both Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley are set to hit free agency. Linebacker could be a quite need for the Patriots, if they are not ready to rely on some of the younger players, so watch for the Hoodie over the next few days.

Finally, could Wagner reunite with his former quarterback in the Mile High City? The Denver Broncos have a host of linebackers set to hit free agency. Kenny Young, Alexander Johnson, Micah Kiser and Josey Jewell are all Unrestricted Free Agents, while Jonas Griffith is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. They added a pair of Ohio State linebackers in the 2021 draft — Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper — but adding Wagner as a veteran presence to the group could be in the cards for Denver.

