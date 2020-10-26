Bobby Wagner: ‘No more talking,’ Seahawks defense must improve immediately originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The margin for error continues to be razor thin for the now 5-1 Seattle Seahawks. That’s because the defense continues to be a liability.

Seattle allowed 37 points and 519 total yards during Sunday’s heartbreaking loss in overtime. Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 67 yards and another score as a runner. Chase Edmonds needed just 12 touches to rack up 145 yards from scrimmage. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10-of-12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

You get the picture. It’s ugly right now for the Seahawks defense and has been for the first month and a half of the season.

“It obviously wasn’t good enough,” Pete Carroll said of the defense’s effort in Week 7. “We gave up 37 points.”

Bobby Wagner was equally perturbed postgame.

“We’re nowhere near where we want to be,” Seattle’s defensive captain said. “We have to play better. We have to execute the plays better, be more consistent. We have to find a way to get off the field. We can’t put the offense in the situation that we put them in. We can’t make the penalties that we had to extend drives.”

The struggles of the Seahawks pass defense worsened when Shaquill Griffin left the game with a concussion. Quandre Diggs' interception marked the only positive play by that group.

The pass rush wasn’t any better, failing to log a single quarterback hit against Murray.

“It always needs to be better,” Carroll said of the pass rush. “We need to keep working at it and make sure we’re making ourselves available to disrupt some plays. That’s what didn’t happen.”

Arizona erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime. Even Seattle’s positive moments were wiped out due to a handful of costly penalties, none more so than Benson Mayowa’s 15-yarder late in the fourth quarter with Arizona lining up for a field goal. Mayowa used an offensive lineman to propel himself up and over the line of scrimmage. That’s an obvious no-no, and Mayowa’s mental blunder gave the Cardinals a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, Arizona scored a touchdown to make it a three-point game. After Seattle’s offense failed to salt away the rest of the clock, the Cardinals marched 54 yards on eight plays without a single timeout to kick a game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation.

Resistance was minimal from Seattle.

“And this point, you’ve just got to make your mind up and say you want to play good defense, period,” Wagner said, clearly fed up with how things are going on his side of the football.

The good news is that Jamal Adams should be returning from a groin injury in Week 8 against the 49ers. His All-Pro presence alone should provide a jolt to Seattle’s hapless defense. But it’s hard to imagine Adams being a quick fix for a group that struggled overall even with him in the lineup over the first three games of the season.

Wagner expressed his belief that things will turn for the better because, quite frankly, they can’t get a whole lot worse.

“I’m confident,” Wagner said. “There are 10 games left. We have a lot of talent in the locker room. We have a lot of guys coming back. We have the ability to improve, we’ve just got to make our minds up. That’s it. No more talking. No more saying what we’re going to do. We’ve got to go show it. At this point I don’t have no words for you. It’s either we do it, or we don’t.”

Seahawks fans will hope for the former, but reasons for optimism regarding the defense are few and far between with the 49ers up next in what is a crucial gauntlet of games upcoming for Seattle.