Bobby Wagner named AP first-team All-Pro for fifth time, Russell Wilson named to second-team

Bobby Wagner has been named AP first-team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career. The honor was announced on Friday morning as Wagner became the first player in Seahawks franchise history to accomplish the feat five times. Wagner led the NFL in tackles for the second time in his career, racking up 159 in 2019. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016-18.

"As you get older you kind of understand how hard these things are to get," Wagner said. "And so you don't take any of them for granted and are very grateful for your health, grateful for your teammates. As you get older you reflect and you appreciate things differently that you might not have had when you were young."

Russell Wilson was named second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He received the three votes that didn't go to Lamar Jackson. Wilson finished the regular season with 4,110 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

