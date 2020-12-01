Bobby Wagner is more than a Hall of Fame football player, says Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Since suiting up in a Seattle Seahawks uniform for the first time in 2012 as a second-round selection out of Utah State, Bobby Wagner has been balling out.

His team contributions often fly under the radar, as they have grown to become somewhat of an expectation for the six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro.

On Monday Night Football in the Seahawks' 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Wagner reached another prestigious milestone. For the ninth season in a row, Wagner has surpassed 100 tackles.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

"We're looking at a Hall-of-Fame football player," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in his post-game press conference. "We maybe don't realize how great a player he is and how hard it is to do what he's doing...

He's an all-timer.

- Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner

Russell Wilson, who came up the ranks alongside Wagner in the 2012 NFL Draft, has seen Wagner’s domination firsthand. He not only had high praise for Wagner’s incredible milestone but commended the 30-year-old linebacker for the man he is off the field.

“It’s amazing how far he’s come and just all the things that he’s done,” Wilson said. “He’s such a great leader from Day 1. To have him as a teammate, he's a Hall-of-Fame football player. He's a Hall-of-Fame friend.”

Wilson said Wagner’s ambition goes far beyond the stat sheet. He shows an admirable brand of character whether he’s with daughter, leading the Seahawks, or helping the community.

“If there’s any kid out there that’s watching somebody, and wants to be like somebody, I think it’s a guy like Bobby Wagner,” Wilson said. “He’s got good heart. Good person. Works for everything. Treats people the right way...

Story continues

I’ve got a guy that I can always look up to, I can always call on, and that’s him.

- Russell Wilson on Bobby Wagner

As Wilson and Wagner continue to surpass meaningful milestones and become legends in Seattle, perhaps the next milestone they’ll be celebrating together is another Super Bowl championship.

At 8-3, Seattle is one full game ahead of the Rams atop the NFC West, and second in the NFC behind the league-leading Saints (9-2). With five games left in the regular season, the Seahawks control their destiny.