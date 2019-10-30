Bobby Wagner was mic’d up for the Ravens game and Lamar Jackson certainly made an impression
OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Bobby Wagner, one of the NFL's best linebackers, saw firsthand how fast Lamar Jackson is.
Wager was mic'd up for the Ravens and Seahawks game over a week ago, and the video released caught just what Wagner thought of Jackson's running ability.
At the 4:05 mark of the video, Jackson broke loose on a 30-yard scramble on 3rd and 8 in the fourth quarter. After Wagner went to the sideline, he wasn't shy about his thoughts about Jackson's running ability.
"That (expletive) fast," the All-Pro linebacker said.
Jackson finished the game with just 143 passing yards but also had 116 yards rushing to lift the Ravens to a win in Seattle.
