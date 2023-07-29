Bobby Wagner makes NFL Top 100 list again

In the least surprising bit of news of the week, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner once again found himself on the NFL Top 100 Players list. In his lone year in the City of Angels, Wagner had another exceptional season as one of the league’s best linebackers.

Wagner comes in with a ranking of No. 62 this year, per Brenna White at NFL.com.

“Moving from the Emerald City for sunny Los Angeles for a season, Wagner continued his consistent production for the Rams by recording 140 total tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and three interceptions in 2022. Although his consecutive Pro Bowl streak ended at eight after last year, the 33-year-old proved he still has what it takes. Seattle certainly believes that, too, as the Seahawks brought back the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.”

I think what should not be overlooked is the fact Wagner played in all 17 games for the Rams, even as their season spiraled out of control. Despite a 5-12 record – the worst in NFL history for a defending champion – Wagner wasn’t shut down, and continued to play well.

Now, he returns to his rightful home in Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire