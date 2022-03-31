How Bobby Wagner joining Rams impacts 49ers, NFC West going forward

How Wagner joining loaded Rams impacts 49ers, NFC West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams had fewer weaknesses than any other team in the NFL in 2021, as evidence with their hoisting of the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl 56.

On Thursday, the club addressed one of their few areas of concern with the signing of former Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro. Former teammate Richard Sherman broke the news on Twitter.

Wagner is set to replace Troy Reeder in the middle of the Rams’ defense -- an area the 49ers tried to exploit during their three head-to-head matchups.

Los Angeles revealed its opinion of Reeder when the club did not even bother to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Wagner, who turns 32 in late June, might not be the same player he was through most of his career with the Seahawks, but he is still plenty productive to fit nicely into a Rams defense that features the game’s most dominant defensive player, Aaron Donald, and one of the league’s top defensive backs, Jalen Ramsey.

Wagner becomes the second big addition to the Rams this offseason. The club signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

The Rams traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, and Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned a free agent after sustaining a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles must replace two starting defensive players, edge rusher Von Miller and cornerback Darius Williams, as well as starting offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett.

The addition of Wagner is a nice pickup, as they again figure to compete against the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West.

Wagner is coming off a season in which he registered a career-best 170 tackles. His plays behind the line of scrimmage decreased in 2021, as he had one sack and three tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner was vulnerable in pass coverage. He allowed 73 reception in 87 targets for 679 yards — fifth-most of any linebacker in the NFL last season.

The Seahawks released Wagner on March 12.

