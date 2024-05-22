Bobby Wagner on Jayden Daniels: It's early, but he shows the potential

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has seen his share of quarterbacks in his long career.

Rookie Jayden Daniels has been with the franchise for just a few weeks. But Wagner already likes what he's seeing from the young signal-caller.

"It’s early, but he shows the potential,” Wagner said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “You see the throws. You see the decisions that he's making. You see the confidence that he has. You see the work that he’s putting in, too. He’s coming in early — whether it’s working out or putting in the film.

“That's the thing you look for as a vet, someone who wants it. And he definitely does.”

The Commanders selected Daniels at No. 2 overall to be the club’s franchise quarterback. Daniels has plenty of work to do before the start of the season to be in the best position as a starter. But he appears to be on the right track so far.