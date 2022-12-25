Bobby Wagner intercepts former teammate Russell Wilson
Bobby Wagner should have a pretty good read on what Russell Wilson plans to do with the football.
The veteran linebacker and quarterback were teammates for years in Seattle.
On Christmas, they were on opposite sides of the field.
Wilson threw a pass and Wagner picked it.
Bobby Wagner picks off his former teammate!
📺: #DENvsLAR on CBS/NICK

— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022
The Rams were out to a quick 17-0 lead after Cam Akers’ TD and the PAT.
.@thereal_cam3 joins the SLIME PARTY! 🙌
📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022