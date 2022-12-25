Bobby Wagner intercepts former teammate Russell Wilson

2
Barry Werner
·1 min read

Bobby Wagner should have a pretty good read on what Russell Wilson plans to do with the football.

The veteran linebacker and quarterback were teammates for years in Seattle.

On Christmas, they were on opposite sides of the field.

Wilson threw a pass and Wagner picked it.

The Rams were out to a quick 17-0 lead after Cam Akers’ TD and the PAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories