Bobby Wagner: Going to be weird without K.J. Wright

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner knew in Junes that there was a chance he’d be taking the field without K.J. Wright alongside him come the regular season, but he still held out hope that Wright would reach an agreement on a new deal in Seattle.

Wright didn’t get that deal and he agreed to one with the Raiders this week, which means thoughts of playing without Wright will turn into reality against the Colts on Sunday. It will be the first time the two players have not been teammates since Wagner came to the Seahawks in 2012 and Wagner said it will be strange without Wright on the roster.

“I told him that black and silver looks ugly on him, for sure,” Wagner said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We talked all the time. I was very aware of everything that was going on. Obviously, I was sad to see him go, but I was definitely happy because he had the opportunity to continue playing a game that he clearly loves. It’s going to be weird for sure, but I look forward to watching his film.”

The Seahawks picked linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor in the first two rounds last year with designs on teaming them with Wagner in the middle of the defense. The success of that plan will determine how much anyone misses Wright in Seattle this season.

