Bobby Wagner finds it easy to treat 1st game vs. Seahawks as ‘just another game’

Bobby Wagner had been the face of the Seattle Seahawks defense for a long time, spending 10 years with the franchise before getting cut this offseason. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after being released, giving him the opportunity to face his former team twice a year.

It was a messy breakup between the team and player, which only adds to the drama. Wagner called them out for how the Seahawks handled his release, saying he wasn’t even informed that he was being cut.

Now 13 weeks into the 2022 season, Wagner finally gets to face the team he spent a decade with. But being the pro that he is, he’s treating it like any other game – and not finding it difficult to do so.

“It’s just another game. It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good,” he told reporters Wednesday. “It’s pretty easy because like being a part of that organization, that’s kind of the method. You never really make a game too big or too little. Never focus on – you never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

Wagner clearly wasn’t happy about the way he was released or the lack of communication from the team, but he seems to have moved on.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said when asked if he has any hard feelings toward the Seahawks. “So I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.”

Wagner didn’t seem overly interested in even talking about the Seahawks this week or what has transpired since then. He was asked if he’s surprised by how quickly Seattle has turned things around after parting ways with marquee players such as himself and Russell Wilson in the offseason.

“I did not pay any attention to them, to be honest,” Wagner said. “I was focused on the Rams cause that’s what my shirt says.”

And how about facing standout rookie running back Kenneth Walker III?

“He’s a rookie that I’m looking forward to tackling, I guess,” Wagner replied with a smirk.

It’s obvious he’s moved on from what transpired in Seattle and is focused on winning with the Rams – even if he hasn’t done that much this season. Few people could’ve expected the Seahawks to be in better playoff position than the Rams at this point in the year, but it’s just been an incredibly difficult season for Los Angeles.

