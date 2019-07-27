Bobby Wagner: Extension is a step toward spending career in Seattle

Bobby Wagner has spent his first seven seasons in Seattle. The 29-year-old signed a three-year extension Friday, giving him a chance to finish his career with the Seahawks.

“I’m really excited to have this done, excited that I get to be a Seahawk for a long, long time,” Wagner told the team website. “Like I’ve always said, I want to play my entire career here, and I feel like today is a step toward that.

“It feels amazing being here. I’ve watched people stay; I’ve watched people go, and to have the trust from the organization to continue to let me lead this team, lead the defense, it’s a great feeling. I’m excited to get back to work.”

The Seahawks have wrapped up long-term deals with their most important player on offense, Russell Wilson, and now their most important player on defense. Wagner has made five Pro Bowls and four times has earned All-Pro.

“We feel blessed that we were able to draft Bobby in 2012, keep him here on a second contract, and now to have him sign a third contract is a huge deal for us,” Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said after Wagner signed his contract, via the team website. “Everyone in the whole building is excited. I’m sure his teammates are going to be very excited. He exemplifies everything that we’re all about — his professionalism, intensity, the way he handles himself off the field. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll go down not only as one of the greatest Seahawks, but also as one of the greatest middle linebackers in NFL history. It’s a major deal for our organization moving into the future.”