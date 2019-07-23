Bobby Wagner expected at Seahawks camp, uncertain if he’ll practice

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner wants a new contract, but that didn’t keep him from reporting to the team’s offseason workouts earlier this year.

It did keep him from getting onto the field during those practices, however. Wagner said that he wasn’t going to take part in those sessions without a new deal from the team and that left him to play an observer role throughout the spring.

It’s unclear what he plans to do during training camp practices. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wagner is expected to report with the rest of Seattle’s veterans on Wednesday, but that “he’ll be cautious” about any on-field work as long as he’s still waiting for an extension.

When the offseason began, there were a handful of Seahawks players looking for new deals. Quarterback Russell Wilson got his deal, defensive end Frank Clark was traded and defensive end Jarran Reed may have to wait a while after being suspended for the first six games of this season, so Wagner shouldn’t have much competition for attention from the front office.

It remains to be seen if that will land him a deal, but he should be around for any conversations the team would like to have in the coming weeks.