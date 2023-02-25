Bobby Wagner donated $5,000 to help family of a Rams employee

The Seattle Seahawks’ division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, made waves earlier this week with them moving on from linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The initial report claimed the Rams and Wagner were “mutually parting,” but Wagner seemed to dispute this in a now deleted tweet.

It’s a cold reminder the NFL is truly only about business, and won’t hesitate to move on if they think they can save some money or if they see an upgrade elsewhere. It’s a shame, because Wagner has always been a standup human. In yet another example, Wagner actually donated money to help a Rams employee’s family.

Bobby Wagner donated $5,000 to help the family of a part-time #Rams employee who passed away earlier this month, according to @JourdanRodrigue This is the type of news we wanted to hear today, not that the team moved on from him 👏❤ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 24, 2023

Wagner certainly has plenty left in the tank, and will most assuredly find himself another NFL home. Hard to imagine there aren’t many defenses in need of a linebacker who had another 140 tackles last year.

Hopefully, his “new” home is actually his old. It is time the Seattle Seahawks brought back their franchise icon and began mending fences with one of their best players ever.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire