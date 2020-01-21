Bobby Wagner does not need offseason surgery

Bobby Wagner won’t play in the Pro Bowl, but the Seahawks’ middle linebacker doesn’t need surgery, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Wagner’s exit physical revealed knee and ankle issues.

“He’s OK,” Carroll told Omar Ruiz of NFL Media. “He had something really he didn’t even know he had. Found it in the exit interviews that he has a little problem with his knee. He’s just going to rest up. He doesn’t have to do anything for it, but he needs to miss this game.”

Wagner missed much of training camp after an injection in his knee, and he sprained his ankle in a Dec. 15 game against Carolina.

Wagner, though, played every snap of every game other than the Carolina game when he played 58 of 72 defensive snaps.

Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks will replace Wagner in the Pro Bowl.