Bobby Wagner: I controlled my emotions during the week and let them out on Sunday

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner called Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks “just another game” last week, but that wasn’t the kind of energy he brought to the field.

Wagner stuffed the stat sheet with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception to help the undermanned Rams both hang with the Seahawks and take a lead in the fourth quarter of the game. The Seahawks would rally to win the game in the final minute, but that didn’t lessen the impact that Wagner had on the proceedings.

When the game was over, Wagner admitted that he was feeling more than he let on heading into the game.

“I’m a master at controlling my emotions,” Wagner said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I know I can control my emotions very well, so I controlled them during the week and let them out during the game.”

Wagner and the Rams will be in Seattle in Week 18 and that return should make for another surge of emotion for the veteran.

