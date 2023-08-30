Bobby Wagner comments on Jake Bobo making the Seahawks roster

Seahawks fans were anxiously anticipating the release of the team’s initital 53-man roster yesterday. A couple hours before we got the good news we were all waiting for, though: undrafted rookie wide receiver and preseason/training camp darling Jake Bobo made the team.

Here’s what Bobby Wagner had to say about Bobo making the cut.

Bobby Wagner talking about Jake Bobo making roster. pic.twitter.com/huNSMF9AhG — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire