Bobby Wagner is already a Rams captain

Not many veterans can walk through the door and become a team captain. Not many veterans are Bobby Wagner.

The linebacker, in his first year with the Rams after a decade in Seattle, was voted one of the defending Super Bowl champion’s six captains for 2022.

The others are defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, and tackle Rob Havenstein.

Six captains may seem like a lot. Last year, the Rams had eight of them — three on offense, three on defense, and two special-teams captains. This year, they’ve skipped the special teams.

