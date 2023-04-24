Bobby Wagner already ‘positive influence’ since returning to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had a lot to say about the upcoming 2023 NFL draft last week during his press conference, but he also took a moment to talk about the return of linebacker Bobby Wagner to the roster and just what type of impact he’s had on the team already.

“It’s really cool, it’s really exciting to have him back,” Carroll told reporters from the VMAC. “He’s really fired up to be here and be part of it and reconnect. You can see him, he’s got new eyes looking at us because he’s been through another experience. I think his appreciation for the time he spent and the things that we’ve done and all, it’s kind of come forward.”

Wagner was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Utah State. He spent 10 seasons in Seattle before signing with Rams as a free agent last year. Wagner’s new contract with the Seahawks sent the 12s into a frenzy this offseason.

Carroll noticed the energy immediately.

“He’s been really good,” Carroll said. “Every time he pops in — he pops in like he always did. He’s been around a lot. So when he does it again, it gives everybody a lift.

“He’s a really positive influence.”

Related

Tariq Woolen on giving back: 'It's way bigger than me or football'

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire