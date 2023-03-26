Bobby Wagner, Al Woods and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason, which means we take a look around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories for Cardinals fans to know about.

Bobby Wagner back with Seahawks

Wagner was released last offseason and signed with the Rams. He and the Rams parted ways this offseason and Wagner returns to the Seahawks again on a one-year contract worth $7 million.

Al Woods released, could return

After the additions of Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency, the Seahawks released defensive lineman Al Woods. However, he could be re-signed to a different deal.

DL Poona Ford among best available free agents

With the Seahawks’ signings in free agency, Poona Ford remains unsigned. He is listed as one of the best available free agent defensive tackles on the market.

Geno Smith's contract potentially best of offseason

The Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year contract. PFF has the contract as in the running for the best of the offseason.

