Bobby Wagner, Al Woods and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and that means it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West and see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Metcalf wants Al Woods back in Seattle

The Seahawks released Woods earlier in the offseason. Several players showed unhappiness toward it.

Receiver DK Metcalf wants the Seahawks to re-sign him.

Bobby Wagner gave Seahawks discount to return

Wagner returned to the Seahawks one year after he was released. He gets a one-year deal. He wanted to return.

He revealed that he took less money to come back to the Seahawks.

Julian Love knew he had to play for Seahawks

Love signed with the Seahawks in free agency after playing previously for the Giants. He revealed why he decided to sign with the Seahawks.

NFC West now NFC Less?

The NFC West, known for a long time as the best division in the NFL, enters 2023 expected to be the least competitive division in the league.

