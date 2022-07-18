Bobby Wagner admits there are ‘still feelings there’ about being released by Seahawks

The Seahawks saved a bunch of salary cap space by cutting Bobby Wagner. They also lost the best linebacker of our time and treated a franchise legend as poorly as they can be on his way out the door.

Now playing for the division rival Rams, Wagner says he didn’t want to leave Seattle but he’s happy to be home in Los Angeles, per NFL.com.

“Obviously there are still feelings there [about being released]… But at the end of the day I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven’t played this close to my family since high school. I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation. But still any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong.”

Wagner signed a lucrative five-year deal with a Rams team that won the Super Bowl last season but needed help at linebacker. He should fit like a glove for a defense with multiple future Hall of Famers on the depth chart.

This year the Seahawks will face the Rams Week 13 in Los Angeles and again Week 18 in Seattle to end the season.

