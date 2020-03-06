Bobby Valentine has very ironic insult for some former Red Sox coaches

When Red Sox fans think of idiots at Fenway Park, they'll probably think of the 2004 World Series champions.

But one notable Red Sox figure has a different take, and it's one that's not only dripping in irony, it's soaking in it.

Bobby Valentine, the manager who presided over the team's worst campaign in the last quarter-century - a 69-93 travesty in 2012 - threw some of his own staff from that infamous season under the bus recently on the "Ask Bobby V" podcast.

Valentine was discussing the challenge ahead for new Mets manager Luis Rojas, who was hired in late January after the Mets parted ways with Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. And that's when he unleashed this gem:

I got to Boston, it was a real weird thing, I only got three of my coaches I got to hire. It was the same time frame. It was late in the winter. I inherited three coaches and I hired three coaches and the three I inherited, well, two of the three I inherited, were absolute idiots. They worked to try to make me look bad rather than to try and make me look good.

It's not the first time that Valentine has been critical of his 2012 staff. His history with bench coach Tim Bogar, a holdover from Terry Francona's staff, is well documented.

But saying that some coaches were to blame for making Valentine look bad when the standings (and a 16-41 record after August 1) did that already? That's bound to make Red Sox fans chuckle.

