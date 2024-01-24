Bobby Slowik to have in-person second interview with Falcons on Thursday

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is set for another chance to make an impression on Atlanta's brass.

Slowik will have an in-person interview with the Falcons on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Slowik, 36, had an in-person second interview with the Commanders on Tuesday. He's also drawn interest from the Panthers and Seahawks.

The Texans finished No. 12 in total yards and No. 13 in points scored in Slowik's first year as OC, calling plays for the likely offensive rookie of the year, C.J. Stroud. Stroud completed 64 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions as a rookie.

The Falcons also have requested or scheduled second interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.