Bobby Seronio III loving his early Bellator success, but wants to branch out from California

SAN DIEGO – Bobby Seronio III has been a pro fighter for a couple years, and there are two things that have been constants: Bellator, and California.

Seronio’s first three fights have been for Bellator – a TKO and a pair of decisions – and all three have taken place in his home state of California. And that’s all well and good, but the 25-year-old from Vallejo wouldn’t mind getting to travel a little bit, too.

Seronio talked about that and more at Thursday’s Bellator 300 media day in San Diego.

Check out the full interview in the video above. Bellator 300 takes place Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The main card, which features three title fights, airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

