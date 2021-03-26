Bobby Ryan with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bobby Ryan (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 03/25/2021
Bobby Ryan (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 03/25/2021
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gave Spurs fans little to boo about in his return to San Antonio. Leonard had 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers never trailed in beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-101 on Wednesday night. Leonard was booed during pregame introductions and subsequently each time he touched the ball.
Multiple teams are saying the Indiana Pacers are listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and are monitoring Domantas Sabonis as well.
Mike Conley (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/24/2021
The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Francis Ngannou explains how he's crafted himself into a totally different fighter ahead of UFC 260.
"If we can get [Dest and Pulisic] passing, moving, having the intention to get behind the backline, it will be really difficult to handle," Berhalter said.
The Barcelona back scored his first two La Liga goals on Sunday and has one in the goal column for the USMNT four days later in Austria.
The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. "I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement.
With the Yankees set to make a roster decision on veteran Jay Bruce, here is what manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.
High level sources from two teams told Yahoo Sports that they would consider themselves in play for a Watson trade. They said they have questions necessitating answers that could impact their offers or whether they pursue Watson at all.
The Philadelphia 76ers asking price for Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors has been revealed.
Here is when practice, qualifying races and the Truck and Cup races on the dirt will be at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Dallas Cowboys head coach hasn't been heard from since the end of the regular season. He was conspicuously absent from the press conference announcing the contract agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott, but in the midst of free agency he held ...
If Micah Parsons slips in the first round of the NFL Draft, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should pounce on the opportunity to take him.
The San Francisco 49ers need to either trade for a quarterback or go get one in the NFL draft.
The New York Jets added former San Francisco 49ers RB Tevin Coleman in free agency.
Yuzuru Hanyu outscored Nathan Chen in the world figure skating championships short program, looking to beat the American for the first time in three years.
The Thunder acquired Leonard in a trade to leverage his expiring contract. He never played a game for OKC, and his NBA future is in peril after his use of an anti-Semitic slur.
West Virginia junior Emmitt Matthews became the second Mountaineers basketball player to enter his name into portal.