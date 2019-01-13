Bobby Portis thinks Kevin Durant tried to injure him

Bobby Portis has a reputation in the NBA, among fans and referees alike. Whether fair or not, Portis will probably always be remembered for the 2017 fight with then-Chicago Bulls forward and teammate Nikola Mirotic. Portis and Mirotic got into an altercation during practice that left the former suspended and the latter injured.

Meanwhile, Portis has had a hard time staying on the floor. It seems like he’s always injured, and his most recent battle with health has come in the form of a right elbow ailment.

Portis was hurt as he set a screen against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Portis got wrapped up with Kevin Durant on the screen, and the Warriors forward wound up pulling on Portis’ arm as he fought through the defense.

That put the hurt on Portis, who felt as though Durant tried to injure him on purpose.

“Yeah, that wasn’t inadvertent,” he said. “If I would have done that, I would have gotten a foul called on me. I guess it’s just who you’re playing against. Everything is officiated different toward whoever it is, but if you look back at the video at the time, it was obvious.’’ Portis and Durant jawed at one another, each receiving a technical foul. “I asked him: ‘You got a problem or what?’ ” Portis said. Asked if Durant apologized, Portis replied: “Ain’t no apologies in basketball. Nobody feels sorry for nobody. That’s how it goes.”

Here is the play Bobby Portis is saying Kevin Durant tried to injure him on. A lot going on here but watch KD's left arm/hand. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7SGj4MVcGu — Jordan Maly (@JordanCMaly) January 13, 2019





Durant and Portis yapping pic.twitter.com/7CD6DwwP5Y — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) January 12, 2019





The Warriors and the Bulls don’t meet again this season, so we won’t get to see if there’s some kind of lingering on-court feud between Durant and Portis. In the meantime, hopefully Portis can get healthy.