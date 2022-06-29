Bobby Portis informs Bucks he’ll decline option and become free agent

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.

Bobby Portis @BPortistime

Thank you God 🙏🏿 – 6:04 PM

Wes Goldberg: said on today’s @LockedOnHeat pod that the Heat would have interest in Mo Bamba if he became available, per a source. According to @Khobi Price, Bamba will become an unrestricted FA. Heat would also be interested in Bobby Portis but MIL figures to be able to offer more money. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 29, 2022

Bobby Portis seems destined to return to Milwaukee on a four-year deal north of $40 million. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

After previously taking a discount to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, many around the league expect Bobby Portis to decline his $4.6 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022