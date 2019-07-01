Bobby Portis cashes in, reportedly leaving Wizards for Knicks in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Free agent forward Bobby Portis will reportedly be leaving Washington after spending less than one season in the nation's capital, signing a two-year deal with the New York Knicks worth $31 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $31M deal with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

As reported by NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, the Knicks were among a handful of teams who were expected to have interest in Portis.

After striking out earlier in the day on superstar free agents Kevin Durants and Kyrie Irving, Portis is now among a series of moves by the Knicks to fill out the team's roster with short-term deals. New York also reportedly inked former Pelicans forward Julius Randle and veteran forward Taj Gibson.

Past reports have suggested that Portis was aiming to make around $16 million annually. This reported deal with New York gets him squarely in that ballpark.

Washington acquired Portis via a trade in February, sending Otto Porter to Chicago in a deal that also netted the Wizards Jabari Parker. Portis averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.

