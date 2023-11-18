Bobby Portis with a 2 Pt vs. Charlotte Hornets
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
Suni Lee missed the World Championships this year due to her kidney issues.
The market is still developing for the two-time All-Star, but LaVine could be the first piece to move in a potential rebuild in Chicago.
Lillard was dominant against the Raptors, further demonstrating that his pairing with Antetokounmpo remains a work in progress.
The Ravens cruised to a win in an injury-filled game.
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.