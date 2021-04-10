Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman tamed their nerves and Augusta National in the first two rounds of the Masters to claim a share of second place heading into the weekend as better-known players were sent packing. Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Masters appearance. Fellow American Harman, who carded back-to-back rounds of 69, said he did not think he would be playing in the Masters just three weeks ago and called being in contention at the halfway point "icing on the cake."