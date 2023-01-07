Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/06/2023
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/06/2023
Following the unfortunate and critical accident on New Years Day, Marvel star, Jeremy Renner has...
If you are thinking about getting a mortgage, you need to research different types of loans carefully. Specifically, finance expert Dave Ramsey warns about sneaky added expenses associated with one common type of loan. The type of loan Ramsey warns about is frequently used by buyers with no credit, low credit scores, a low down payment, or other financial issues that could prevent them from getting the cheapest loans from the broadest range of lenders.
Finance expert Dave Ramsey highlighted some of the things you should do, including getting pre-approved for a home loan. Here's why Ramsey thinks the pre-approval process is essential if you want to buy a property of your own. Pre-approval is the process of working with a mortgage lender before you actually make an offer and are ready to buy a property.
What does the future hold for Kemba Walker after he's waived by the Mavericks? Celtics star Jayson Tatum had an interesting reaction to Friday's news involving the veteran guard.
The Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting, as the first fan returns released Thursday show.
Injuries will sideline Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV indefinitely while Troy Brown Jr. is out Friday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
Captain Klay knows that there are just some seas that are just too much.
Zach LaVine shot 11-for-13 from 3-point range in the Bulls' victory over the 76ers Friday night, joining Steph Curry as the only players in NBA history to make at least 11 3-pointers while shooting 80 percent.
The New York Knicks have been mentioned in several reports, including a recent report from HoopsHype, as a team that could have interest in Zach LaVine if he’s made available via trade.
Bill Simmons likes what hes seeing from Klay Thompson in his Splash Brothers absence, while Jordan Poole has shown expected growing pains.
When Andrew Wiggins makes his return to the court for the Warriors, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray revealed why his "welcome to the NBA" moment came against the Golden State Warriors.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Friday's Lakers versus Hawks game.
Andre Iguodala revealed on the "Point Forward" podcast that he will return to the Warriors on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
The Celtics made a minor but notable move Thursday, reportedly trading veteran big man Noah Vonleh to the Spurs. Here are the details.
Birthdays call for a time of reflection and thankfulness.
Will Markkanen be the host-city's NBA All-Star Game representative this year?
Agbaji stepped in late and produced a career night to help the Jazz defeat the Rockets on the road.
Draymond Green broke down the Warriors' "weird" season and the team's odd home-road splits.
Kobe gave Durant advice on a recovery road Kobe had already been down.