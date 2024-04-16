Bobby Pettiford, a member of KU’s 2022 NCAA title team, announces transfer destination

Former Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball guard Bobby Pettiford, who played two seasons at KU and one at East Carolina, has announced plans to transfer to High Point University.

He made the announcement Sunday on social media site X.

“Love my journey, take my scars and wear them with pride #Go Panthers,” Pettiford wrote on social media.

Pettiford, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound lead guard from Durham, North Carolina, in 2023-24 led the American Athletic Conference in assist/turnover ratio. He dished 112 assists against 35 turnovers for the 13th best assist to turnover ratio in the country.

Pettiford last season at East Carolina averaged 7.8 points per game on 45.3% shooting. He hit 14 of 53 3-pointers for 26.4%. He connected on 29 of 44 free throws for 65.9% and grabbed 2.3 rebounds per contest. Pettiford had 26 steals this past season for the Pirates, who went 15-18.

Pettiford’s new team at High Point (located in High Point, North Carolina) is coached by Alan Huss, who led the Panthers to a 27-9 record in 2023-24. It was most wins by a first-year head coach in program history and the most wins in High Point’s NCAA Division I era. The school moved to Div. I in 1999-2000.

The Panthers finished the Big South Conference regular season with an overall record of 13-3 and were crowned the Big South regular-season champs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

As a freshman, Pettiford played in 14 games during KU’s 2022 national title season, averaging 1.4 points per game. He averaged 2.2 points a game in 32 games his sophomore season, with 43 assists to 36 turnovers.