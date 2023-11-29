Bobby Petrino's grandchild performs Hog Call to celebrate return to Arkansas as coordinator

Newly hired Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino isn't the only one excited about his return to Fayetteville. His grandchild is pretty giddy about the move as well.

On Tuesday, Petrino tweeted out a video of his granddaughter, Bri, giggling along to the Hog Call, holding the "Woooo" note before pumping her arms to Arkansas' famed "Woo Pig" call.

My little grandbaby Bri!!! pic.twitter.com/7QjAEvVfJk — Bobby Petrino (@CoachBPetrino) November 29, 2023

Petrino will make his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a stint as head coach from 2008-11. He enjoyed three winning seasons in four years at Fayetteville, leading the 2010 Arkansas squad to a 10-3 record and first berth bowl Sugar Bowl berth since 1979. The following season, he led the Razorbacks to an 11-2 record, Cotton Bowl win and top-fie finish in both major polls.

Of course, Petrino's first stint at Arkansas ended under disastrous circumstances. A motorcycle crash on April 1, 2012 revealed the fourth-year Razorbacks coach was having an affair with then-25-year-old staffer 25-year-old Jessica Dorrell, whom he had hired earlier in the year. Petrino was later fired for cause as a result of the ensuing investigation into his conduct.

Petrino's return to Arkansas will be as offensive coordinator, a season after he worked after Jimbo Fisher in the same capacity at Texas A&M. The Razorbacks finished with a 4-8 record under Sam Pittman in 2023, including 1-7 within conference play. Petrino will look to revamp a lackluster Arkansas offense that finished 106th among FBS teams at 326.5 yards per a game and 70th in scoring offense (26.6 points per game) — just as he did during his head coaching stint over a decade ago.

