Bobby Petrino posts touching tribute after the devastating death of former Arkansas QB, Ryan Mallett

On Tuesday, Tragedy struck the college football world as former Arkansas quarterback and recent head football coach at White Hall High School in southeast Arkansas Ryan Mallett passed away after what was described as an accidental drowning while vacationing in Destin, Florida. He was just 35 years of age.

Mallett, who graced the CFB landscape as one of the preeminent star signal callers, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2009 to 2011. In due full seasons after redshirting during the 2009 season, Mallett threw for 7,493 yards and 62 passing touchdowns while setting a single-season passing yards (3,869) and touchdowns (32) in the 2010 season. As the 74th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett last six seasons as a backup before pursuing a career in coaching.

After his sudden passing, former Arkansas teammates, along with nearly every football media member in the country, posted their tributes, which of course, included current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who from 2008-2011 was the head coach of the Razorbacks, helping develop Mallett into one of the greatest college quarterbacks we had to the pleasure of watching for two exciting seasons. On Tuesday night, Petrino posted a heartfelt goodbye, honoring the man that helped put Arkansas back on the map, leaving a lasting impression on the program.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the greatest competitors I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Not only was Ryan a great leader and teammate on the field, he was a thoughtful and generous person off the field as well. Personally, I know how much he loved being a hog. I along with thousands of others will always remember 4th and 3 in Little Rock against LSU when he made the perfect pass to Joe to seal the win! My heart goes out to his family and to all of Hog nation tonight. Gone but never forgotten. May you rest in peace buddy. Love you!”

Please keep Ryan Mallett’s family and White Hall High School football program members in your prayers, as a son, friend, coach, and overall tremendous human being was taken from this world far too soon.

