Bobby Petrino posts picture with QB Ryan Mallett after taking Arkansas football job

Just hours before officially he was announced as Arkansas football's next offensive coordinator, former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino posted a picture on social media of him and quarterback Ryan Mallett.

Petrino, who coached at Arkansas from 2008-11, was officially named the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator on Wednesday. And his first public share after taking the job was posting a picture of himself and Mallett, a former Arkansas standout who died in June in a drowning accident.

It’s you and me 15. Proud to be coming home. Now let’s bring the Hogs a Championship!! 🐗 #WooPig pic.twitter.com/PCYA2iuHbs — Bobby Petrino (@CoachBPetrino) November 29, 2023

"It's you and me 15," Petrino wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Now let's bring the Hogs a championship!"

The 62-year-old coached Mallett for two seasons after Mallett transferred from Michigan. One of the greatest Arkansas quarterbacks ever, Mallett, a future seven-year NFL veteran, passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Razorbacks before being selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Each home game this season, Arkansas honored Mallett with his initials on the 15-yard line, to commemorate his jersey number. Mallett was honored along with former running back Alex Collins, who died in August in a motorcycle crash. Collins' initials were painted at the 3-yard line, his jersey number.

Petrino comes to Arkansas after one season as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, who recently hired Mike Elko as its next head coach after Jimbo Fisher was fired. A longtime coach, Petrino served as the head coach at Arkansas, Louisville (twice), Western Kentucky Missouri State and also for the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL.

