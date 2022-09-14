Bobby Petrino makes his return to Arkansas & the midnight yell stirs up trouble

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde have a big show in store today. Texas A&M is coming off of a midnight yell controversy and has to face #13 ranked Miami. Penn State and Auburn face off to see if Bryan Harsin can continue to coach the Tigers. Notre Dame faced more bad luck with the news of starting quarterbackTyler Buchner needing surgery on his shoulder. There is a new college football trolling tactic that took Brian Ferentz as it’s first victim. Bobby Petrino makes his return to Arkansas with his new team Missouri State. The Alabama-Texas game totaled huge ratings last weekend. Michigan State heads to Seattle to play a newly invigorated Washington team and the show gives it’s hidden gems and total dumps for college football stadiums.

1:30 Miami - Texas A&M

11:15 Midnight yell controversy

16:30 Penn State - Auburn

22:40 Tyler Buchner is out for ND

24:40 Iowa's Brian Ferentz gets trolled

32:45 Bobby Petrino returns to play Arkansas

41:00 Alabama-Texas TV ratings

46:25 Michigan State - Washington

51:05 Most overrated & underrated college football stadiums

56:35 A chimpanzee escaped from a Kharkiv zoo

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts