Bobby Orr: 'I’ve got a ‘B’ tattooed on my arm'

The last time the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues played against one another in the Stanley Cup Final came 49 years ago. In that series, Bobby Orr scored an iconic, game-winning goal in overtime to win the Cup for the Bruins.

Now, the Bruins will get a chance to bring home another Cup, and they will once again take on the Blues. And in a recent interview with Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe, Orr expressed excitement about the series and the incredible story of how both squads got to the Final.

I'm excited for what the Bruins have done. For today's Bruins and today's fans. We had our time 49 years ago with St. Louis. I still have wonderful memories. And I am happy for them all now. I think this series features two of the best stories in hockey this year. I don't think the Bruins were picked to be in the Stanley Cup Finals. And they've come through injuries. And you look at St. Louis and they were in last place in the league. They're a big team and they played really physical against the Sharks. So we have two very nice stories.

The Blues were, in fact, in last place midway through the year but received a spark from Jordan Binnington taking over as the starting goalie. Binnington, who had a unique stint with the Providence Bruins, helped to get their team on track and kept them hot during the playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Bruins emerged from the NHL's toughest division, logged a 19-game point streak in February and March, and stayed the course in the postseason. They dodged having to play the top-seed Tampa Bay Lightning, but they outlasted their divisional rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, in the opening round and have won seven consecutive games en route to the Cup.

Though Orr praised both teams for their effort this season, he playfully suggested that his rooting interests were obvious, per Shaughnessy.

I've got a ‘B' tattooed on my arm - who do you think I'm rooting for?

Of course, Orr doesn't actually have a tattoo on his arm, but the point is still there. Orr will be rooting hard for the Bruins in the Stanley Cup in hopes that they will bring home their seventh title.

Perhaps Orr will be a banner captain at some point in the next two games to try and pump up the Black and Gold faithful in TD Garden. We'll find out soon, as Game 1 of the Cup begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The game can be seen on NBC and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

